Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,775 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after acquiring an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

