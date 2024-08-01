Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.
Public Storage stock traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,858. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.55.
In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
