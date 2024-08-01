Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,858. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

