Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Publix Super Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Publix Super Markets has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

