Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Publix Super Markets Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PUSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Publix Super Markets has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $50.41.
About Publix Super Markets
