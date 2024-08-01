pufETH Trading 2% Lower This Week (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $3,097.25 or 0.04919084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $461.02 million and $7.26 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,095.41039414. The last known price of pufETH is 3,161.67504716 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,509,045.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

