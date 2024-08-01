Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,439 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $5,036,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 162,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

PSTG stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,383. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 201.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

