pzETH (PZETH) Price Hits $3,633.99 on Major Exchanges

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. pzETH has a total market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $38,965.60 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,633.99 or 0.05550595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 39,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 38,470.39039218. The last known price of pzETH is 3,735.44199574 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,112.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

