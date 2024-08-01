Q3 2026 Earnings Estimate for Workday, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.12 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after acquiring an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.