QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 4th. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
QANTM Intellectual Property Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About QANTM Intellectual Property
