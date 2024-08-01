QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 4th. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

