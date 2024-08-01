QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $18.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,096,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.