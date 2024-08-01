QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $16.56 on Thursday, reaching $164.39. 14,255,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

