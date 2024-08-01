Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.320-8.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5 billion-$24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.1 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.32-8.87 EPS.

NYSE:PWR opened at $265.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.14. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

