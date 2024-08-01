Quantum 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.46 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,164.30 or 1.00073840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00065636 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.