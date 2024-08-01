QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.47. 1,287,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,475,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

