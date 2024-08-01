QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 1,612,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,469,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Specifically, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.