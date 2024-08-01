QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 2,308,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,895,740 shares of company stock worth $67,672,787 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.