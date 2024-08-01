R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $14.05. R1 RCM shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 31,546,716 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

R1 RCM Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,545 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after buying an additional 1,269,837 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

