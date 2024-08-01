Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,187. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNGR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.