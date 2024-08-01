Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 81,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

