Raymond James Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.17.

FTS stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.17. The company had a trading volume of 412,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,406. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$58.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

