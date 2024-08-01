Ready Capital (RC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

