ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.09

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $0.09 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00108948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

