Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 64.80.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at 60.85 on Thursday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 78.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 63.19.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at 5,292,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at 5,292,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

