Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,935 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $6,991,000.

CRI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 1,146,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

