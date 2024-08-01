Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.95.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.