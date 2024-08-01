Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. 7,513,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,808. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

