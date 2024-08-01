Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after buying an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $581,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. 2,598,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,026. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.