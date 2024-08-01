Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 1,556,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $139.31. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.