Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

WBA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 20,975,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,754,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

