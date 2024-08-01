Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

