Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. 551,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,712. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

