Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.400-9.800 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 941,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.