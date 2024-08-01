Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.18). 429,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 554,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.98.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

