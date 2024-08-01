Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $35.95

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $33.60. Renasant shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 557,086 shares trading hands.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

