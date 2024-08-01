Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.
Repligen Stock Up 3.4 %
Repligen stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 318,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,749. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repligen
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.