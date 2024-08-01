Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 3.4 %

Repligen stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 318,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,749. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.