Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $67.68

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.68, but opened at $64.74. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $871,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.