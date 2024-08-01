Request (REQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Request has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $95.98 million and $1.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.28 or 0.99971494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00065171 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09878016 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,500,617.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

