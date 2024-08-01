Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

