Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

Resverlogix Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

