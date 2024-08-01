Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $1.72 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Revain

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

