Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

