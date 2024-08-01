Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.
Shares of Revvity stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 286,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,998. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
