RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million-$603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.1 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 1,397,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,868. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.