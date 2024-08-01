RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million-$603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.1 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 1,397,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,868. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.