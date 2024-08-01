RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Plans GBX 19.50 Dividend

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON:RCP opened at GBX 1,936.26 ($24.91) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,843.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,837.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,342.05 and a beta of 0.42. RIT Capital Partners has a one year low of GBX 1,696 ($21.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,030 ($26.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at RIT Capital Partners

In related news, insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.79) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($25,558.98). Insiders own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.