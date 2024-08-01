Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 5,662,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.