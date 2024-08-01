Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 5,662,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rithm Capital
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.