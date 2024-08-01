Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.88. 7,672,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,128,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.