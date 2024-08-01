Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 7,859,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,236,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.