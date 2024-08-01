Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,347,517. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,178,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

