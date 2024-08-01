Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,515 shares of company stock valued at $586,813. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

