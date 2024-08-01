Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.
RCKY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.
