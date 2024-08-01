Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.11 and last traded at $57.29. Approximately 1,458,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,721,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 84.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

