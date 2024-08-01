Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.